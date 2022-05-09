Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

GHLD stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055. Guild has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

