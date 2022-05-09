Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives GBX 21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.26).

A number of analysts recently commented on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 499.40 ($6.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

