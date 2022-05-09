HARD Protocol (HARD) Achieves Market Cap of $70.08 Million

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00153127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00601039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,091.27 or 1.92368090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

