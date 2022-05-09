Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 1,641,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,093. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

