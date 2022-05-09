Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 93,223 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

