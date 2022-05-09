Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $2.96 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.92 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00009499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,153.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.86 or 0.07375818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00257408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.97 or 0.00734956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00583373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00075899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005764 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,965,056 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

