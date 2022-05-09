Head-To-Head Contrast: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Accel Entertainment 5.84% 48.62% 12.77%

48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.49 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $734.71 million 1.32 $31.56 million $0.48 21.77

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.20%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 63.88%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Bowlero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

