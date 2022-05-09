Head-To-Head Contrast: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -194.29% -89.27% IMARA N/A -63.06% -57.93%

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and IMARA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.94 million ($1.54) -1.51 IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($2.40) -0.54

Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trevi Therapeutics and IMARA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 IMARA 0 3 1 0 2.25

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.64%. Given IMARA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Trevi Therapeutics.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats IMARA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.