Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $18.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

