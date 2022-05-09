Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 7781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Several research firms have commented on HLGN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Heliogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Heliogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82.
Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
