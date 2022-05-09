HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $617,741.05 and $42.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.97 or 1.00123259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001326 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,106,763 coins and its circulating supply is 265,971,613 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

