Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $13.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.04. 51,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

