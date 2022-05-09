Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.51

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 25811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

