High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HLF opened at C$11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$377.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.90%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

