HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,317 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $80,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Shares of MKL traded down $23.46 on Monday, hitting $1,305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,408.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,307.84. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

