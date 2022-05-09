HighTower Advisors LLC Has $62.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,425 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $62,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 220.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

