HighTower Advisors LLC Has $73.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,266 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $73,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.03. 21,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,909. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $197.53 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.47.

