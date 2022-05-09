HighTower Advisors LLC Has $75.93 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $75,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.