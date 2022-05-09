HighTower Advisors LLC Has $82.80 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $82,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $16.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $610.00 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $816.73.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

