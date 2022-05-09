HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $104,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.59. 107,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,405. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.