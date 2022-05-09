Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $200.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.95 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $803.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $824.63 million, with estimates ranging from $815.79 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 531,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,584. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

