Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $5.78 on Friday, reaching $137.70. 66,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,262. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after buying an additional 221,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.