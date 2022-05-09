Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 12654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

