Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 895 ($11.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.75).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 926.60 ($11.58) on Thursday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 934.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04). Also, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

