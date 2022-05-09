Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

