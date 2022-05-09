Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $178.81 million for the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

