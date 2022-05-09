Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 87359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $524.31 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

