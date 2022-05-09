HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 3.8% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 4,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 143,915 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

