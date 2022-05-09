HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,396.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $354,901.57 and approximately $22,396.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00044268 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

