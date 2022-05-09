Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $8.49 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

