Iconic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.70 million and $4,866.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00172537 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00595240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00035255 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.13 or 1.93469700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

