Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $37,012.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,616,790 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

