IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Sells 10,772 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes sold 10,772 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.36), for a total value of £80,682.28 ($100,789.86).

Charlie Rozes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IG Group alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of IG Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($45,284.20).

IGG stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 728.05 ($9.09). The company had a trading volume of 793,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($8.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.84). The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.12) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.69).

IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.