iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 16.7% After Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. iHeartMedia traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 7,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 705,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,824,576 shares of company stock worth $31,670,077. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 370.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 299,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

