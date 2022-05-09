Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.