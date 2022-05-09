Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

