ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) were down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 51,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,252,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $877.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

