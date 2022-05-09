Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,696,648.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00377640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00187877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00555035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.54 or 1.87698790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars.

