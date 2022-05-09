Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 14.6% on Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.44. 43,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 627,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

Specifically, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,056,846.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,415,648. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after acquiring an additional 338,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.