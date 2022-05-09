Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.03 ($45.29).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

