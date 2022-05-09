Ink (INK) Market Cap Hits $229,974.61

Ink (INK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Ink has a market cap of $229,974.61 and $39,513.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00153793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00591693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00036417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.36 or 1.98090448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.