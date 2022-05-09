Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0090

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $62,107.47 and approximately $50.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

