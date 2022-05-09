Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.72

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.72 and last traded at $134.11, with a volume of 3776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average is $214.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

