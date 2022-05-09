Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.78

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 93099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INO.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

