Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 9,581 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,752,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,266,392.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $36,288.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00.

BCOV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 167,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brightcove by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 97.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

