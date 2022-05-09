Insider Buying: Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) insider Jon Wragg bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,984.38).
Sosandar stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Monday. Sosandar Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33.
