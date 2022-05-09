Insider Buying: Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) insider Jon Wragg bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,984.38).

Sosandar stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Monday. Sosandar Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

