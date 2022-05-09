Insider Buying: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Acquires 173 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,086. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.44. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $68,042,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

