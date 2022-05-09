Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells 759 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.73. 145,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,516. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

