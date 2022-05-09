Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $12,353,087.20 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $123.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

