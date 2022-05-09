Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $12,353,087.20 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $123.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
