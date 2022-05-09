Insider Selling: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $63,500.00.

On Saturday, February 26th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $44,815.05.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. 55,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

