Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.87

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 2996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Insmed by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

